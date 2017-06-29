× Davenport man plays numbers he saw in a dream, wins big in the Iowa Lottery

CLIVE, Iowa — Another Davenport resident won big this week playing in the Iowa Lottery.

Kelvin Wynn, 57, of Davenport, won $300,000 in Tuesday’s drawing of the lottery’s Pick 4 game. He won 10 prizes of $30,000 by matching all four numbers drawn and in the exact order.

The winning numbers were 2-1-1-2.

Wynn purchased the winning ticket at QC Mart on 53rd St. in Davenport.

According to Wynn, he picked the numbers based on a dream he had weeks ago.

“Actually I had a dream and in that dream it was hotel room number 2112, but I thought nothing of it,” said Wynn.

But the next day, one of his clients addresses happened to be those same four numbers – 2112.

The signs didn’t stop there.

Wynn says that while he was at a stoplight later the same day, the car in front of him had 2112 in the license plate and a purchase at a department store totaled $21.12.

After some encouragement from his wife, Wynn, who rarely plays the lottery, decided the numbers were a sign and played them in the Pick 4 drawing.

“I realized I had overtime on my check,” said Wynn, “Ah, let’s just go for it.”

It’s a good thing he did.

Wynn found out he won by checking his tickets on the lottery’s website the next day.

Wynn said a majority of his winnings will be used to help pay the education expenses for his three children but also something for himself – a new set of golf clubs.

More information on the Pick 4 game and how you can win can be found on the Iowa Lottery’s website.