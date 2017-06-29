Chef Scott: Shrimp and Sausage Grits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF – Chef Brad Scott says you don't have to live in New Orleans to get good Mardi Gras food.

"We've got a very easy dish," says Chef Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program.

"You know I like my one pan cooking."

1. Add 3 tbsp of Chef's butter (a 50/50 mixture of butter and margarine) to a hot pan

2. Add 1/2 lb of spicy endue sausage that's been cut into small squares

3. Add 1 cup of grits per person

4. Brown in a frying pan

5. Add 1 cup of (yellow) peppers

6. Stir before adding 1/4 cup of white wine

7. Add 1 cup of chicken stock

8. Add 2 to 3 cups baby shrimp

9. Add 2 tbsp of Cajun seasoning (more if you want more spice)

10. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes

"Now how simple was that?"

Before serving, you can add a little Parmesan and a little Sriracha.

"And you got a taste of Mardi Gras in the Quad Cities."

Enjoy!