Chef Scott: Shrimp and Sausage Grits

BETTENDORF – Chef Brad Scott says you don't have to live in New Orleans to get good Mardi Gras food.
"We've got a very easy dish," says Chef Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program.
"You know I like my one pan cooking."
1. Add 3 tbsp of Chef's butter (a 50/50 mixture of butter and margarine) to a hot pan
2. Add 1/2 lb of spicy endue sausage that's been cut into small squares
3. Add 1 cup of grits per person
4. Brown in a frying pan
5. Add 1 cup of (yellow) peppers
6. Stir before adding 1/4 cup of white wine
7. Add 1 cup of chicken stock
8. Add 2 to 3 cups baby shrimp
9. Add 2 tbsp of Cajun seasoning (more if you want more spice)
10. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes
"Now how simple was that?"
Before serving, you can add a little Parmesan and a little Sriracha.
"And you got a taste of Mardi Gras in the Quad Cities."
Enjoy!