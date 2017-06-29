× Centennial Bridge to be re-named in honor of trooper killed in the line of duty

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -The Centennial bridge will be re-dedicated next month in memory of a fallen Illinois State Police officer who died while trying to apprehend a suspect on the bridge sixteen years ago.

The Rock Island to Davenport bridge will be re-named the ” Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge,” in honor of the trooper who was killed during a roadside safety check on June 23, 2001.

“We’re going to be able to honor him now by at least putting up the signs on the bridge and making sure people are aware of the sacrifice one of our own has made for this job,” said Trooper Jason Wilson, with the District 7 office out of East Moline.

“We hope it will bring to light the danger of what we do every single day,” he said.

The re-dedication was a result of a House bill which passed the legislature on May 31st, 2017.

A ceremony will be held on July 17th at 1pm at the foot of the bridge.