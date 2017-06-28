× Wednesday’s Powerball drawing could be last for Illinois lottery players

ILLINOIS — Wednesday’s Powerball drawing could be the last for Illinois lottery players if a budget decision is not reached by July 1.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Illinois lottery will stop selling Powerball tickets at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, and will cease the selling of Mega Millions tickets by 9:45 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

With the current legislation ending on Friday, no further legislative action would force, for now, Illinois out of multi-state games.

According to the Chicago Tribune, lottery officials have expressed frustration in that, once the lottery regains authority to pay out prizes, it could be harder to start reselling tickets.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Powerball by using the Illinois Lottery’s free mobile app. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.