× Storms this evening expected to become severe in spots

We’ll be keeping an eye to the sky this evening as the healthy showers and thunderstorms we had this morning will aid in strong to severe thunderstorms during this period.

Damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado or two are all possible with the highest threat expected in Northeast Iowa. In addition, we’re going to see some very heavy rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches in some spots.

The boundary that will ignite a line of these storms later today will stall just south of the I80 corridor come Thursday. This means additional showers and strong thunderstorms will be possible later Thursday into Thursday night before ending Friday morning. Another one to two inches of rainfall is also expected.

Have your StormTrack 8 weather app ready to go. Came in handy this morning. You’ll also get your Watches and Warnings if issued for your area. We’ll also monitor the events tonight on WQAD.com, WQAD Facebook and Twitter pages.

Fortunately, we’re still looking pretty dry for the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here