× Weather knocks out power to 1,700+ energy customers

MidAmerican Energy was reporting that 1,720 of its customers in the Quad Cities were without power this morning.

A spokesperson from the energy company confirmed that the outages were weather related.

At the height of the outages, the company’s outage map indicated that 1.400 of those affected were in Davenport and Bettendorf. The power went out just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, June 28th. It’s estimated that these customers will have their power back on by 10 a.m.

Another 110 customers affected were in Moline. By 9 a.m. MidAmerican Energy crews were en route and the estimated restoration time was 9:45 a.m.

Most restoration times were set between 9:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.