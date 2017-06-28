× Officials investigating ATV driver’s death at off-road park

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was riding his all-terrain vehicle at an off-road park in north-central Iowa.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department says it received a report around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday about an unresponsive male at the Gypsum City Off-Highway Vehicle Park. The park sits between Fort Dodge and Coalville.

The man’s body was found pinned under the ATV in a small ravine. It’s believed he lost control of the machine and ran off a trail into the ravine.

The department has identified the man as 55-year-old Joseph Rouse, who lived in Boone. An autopsy has been ordered.