Man indicted for murder of Rock Island mother of three

ROCK ISLAND — On Monday, June 26, a Rock Island County Grand Jury indicted Sean E. Rogers on several felony counts in relation to the murder of Rochelle Davis and beatings of Davis’ son and nephew.

Rogers was indicted on:

First Degree Murder, class M felony

Aggravated Battery, class X felony

Aggravated Battery, class 3 felony

His bond was set at $500,000 cash.

Rogers remains in the Scott County Jail on unrelated theft matters.

Court hearings in Rock Island County have not yet been scheduled.