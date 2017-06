× Man indicted for murder of Rock Island mother of three

ROCK ISLAND — On Monday, June 26, a Rock Island County Grand Jury indicted Sean E. Rogers on ¬†several felony counts in relation to the murder of Rochelle Davis and beatings of Davis’ son and nephew.¬†

Rogers was indicted on:

First Degree Murder, class M felony

Aggravated Battery, class X felony

Aggravated Battery, class 3 felony

His bond was set at $500,000 cash.

Rogers remains in the Scott County Jail on unrelated theft matters.

Court hearings in Rock Island County have not yet been scheduled.