× Iowa City police investigate suspicious death of cabdriver

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating what officers say is the suspicious death of a cabdriver found in a cab at an Iowa City motel.

Officers found the body early Wednesday morning at the Alexis Park Inn. They soon learned that another cabby, checking on his colleague, had found the body before the officers.

The names of the two cabdrivers have not been released. No arrests have been reported.