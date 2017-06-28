Golf Deals: Take a trip to Lake Erie Country Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE, Illinois -- In Erie, Illinois, you'll find Lake Erie Country Club, a nine-hole golf course that continues to thrive.

"It's a member-driven golf course. We were built in the early '70s by the members, the support we have is by the members, and today, with a lot of nine-hole golf courses becoming a thing of the past, the course is still going strong," said member Andy Bebon.

Bebon says Hole 8 is the course's signature hole. The 165 yard, par three hole plays over water to a small, narrow green.

"It plays pretty tough. A lot of time it plays into the wind, so it can be a real difficult challenge, but it's one of our nicest holes that we have out here," said Bebon.

In addition to the golf course, Lake Erie Country Club offers banquet facilities for people looking to host receptions and graduation parties, as well as corporate events and golf outings.

"We have a full-service bar within the facility, as well, that's staffed all day long. During the winter months, when we're closed and golf is not open, we do open it up for sporting events and things like that so we can bring the members and the community together throughout the year," said Bebon.

