Golf Deals: Fine-tune your golf skills at Highland Springs

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- At Highland Springs, you can fine-tune your skills on the golf course or practice your swing on the driving range.

Highland Springs is the city's championship length course, and it offers something for everyone.

"It's a course that is challenging for the top level of golfers, but still fair for any level. We host several large outings here, we have a pavilion, a driving range, and a lot of amenities here that can suit all kinds of groups," said Todd Winter, golf manager.

For the best view of Highland Springs, be sure to check out Hole 9.

"To me, every hole has it's unique thing to it, but my favorite hole on the course is probably Hole 9. You come in, you see the clubhouse behind you, and you can kinda see the entire course from the tee box," said Winter.

Winter says weekday afternoons are a good time for families to come out, and the driving range is a great place to bring kids and beginners.

