Golf Deals: Check out the improvements at Hawthorn Ridge Golf Course

ALEDO, Illinois -- Some major improvements are underway at Hawthorn Ridge Golf Course in Aledo, Illinois.

There's now a renovated clubhouse, an expanded food menu, and one-tier pricing, meaning you won't pay more on weekends. In addition, crews are making external improvements on the course itself.

"The bunker process has begun, overhauling all the traps on the golf course. You'll see many of the trees trimmed up to be cart friendly, and as we continue to play the golf season, more and more folks are coming back with positive feedback," said golfer Kyle McEwen.

McEwen says Hole 2, a par five measuring about 500 yards, is one of his favorites on the course.

"What you don't see off the tee is a hidden fairway bunker just to the right of the fairway, it's actually between Holes 2 and 3, and makes the driving zone very narrow for most folks," said McEwen. "The two monstrous lakes on the left side of the hole, they've gotten plenty of golf balls in their time, and once you get to the green, it's a sloping green that can be pretty difficult if the pins are on the corners."

Despite the difficulty, Hawthorn Ridge is designed for players of all skill levels.

"Depending on where hole positions are and depending on wind conditions, it can be very difficult, and it can also provide a fun challenge, we like to say, for folks across the board," said McEwen.

