Golf Deals: Check out Kewanee Dunes Golf Club

KEWANEE, Illinois -- For a course you can play over and over again, be sure to visit Kewanee Dunes Golf Club in Kewanee, Illinois.

"Like our members will tell you, it's a course you can play everyday. There are a lot of doglegs, left and right. It never plays the same each day, so it's just a fun course to play, day in and day out," said Colby Horsley, general manager.

Horsley says the course's signature hole is Hole 5, which requires golfers to cross water twice.

"Number 5 is a par four, but it's not a long par four. You can hit a 3-wood off the tee. Some guys hit driver, depending on the wind. To carry the water, you've got to hit it about 200 yards, and once you get over the water, you're about 130 yards into the green," said Horsley.

The 18-hole, 85-year-old course offers something for golfers of any skill level.

"It's a course for anyone. I mean, you've got to hit the ball straight. It's very narrow fairways, so if you get in the trees, obviously you've got to punch out and that will hurt your game a little bit, but it's awful fun to play," said Horsley.

