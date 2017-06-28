Golf Deals: Check out historic Chapel Hill Golf Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCETON, Illinois -- For more than a century, Chapel Hill Golf Course has been a golf and event destination in Princeton, Illinois.

The sprawling course is steeped in history and tradition.

"The unique thing about this golf course is it's about 115 years old. The original country club, it was built as a golf course in the early 1900s," said owner Dave Husemann.

Husemann says Hole 3 is one of his favorites, although he enjoys playing all 18 holes on the public golf course.

"It's got a water barrier along the front of it, in the front of the green, so it's a little more difficult. You don't see it when you're getting there until you hit the water," said Husemann.

In addition to the golf course, Chapel Hill boasts a chapel for weddings, a beautiful clubhouse, and activities for the whole family.

"We've also got about 300 acres out here, so we have hiking and biking. We've got a swimming pool, we've got a clubhouse in there with a bed and breakfast. So, yeah, we've got quite a bit to offer out here," said Husemann.

