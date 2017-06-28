× Dixon woman arrested for financial exploitation

STERLING, Illinois — After receiving a report from a concerned citizen in March of 2017 about a financial crime, the Sterling and Dixon Police Departments served a search warrant on Wednesday, June 28, at Miss Michelle Psychic Reader & Spiritual Advisor in Dixon, Ill.

Upon completion of the search, Michelle Marks, 45, of Dixon, was arrested for unlawful financial exploitation of an elderly person, theft, possession of a firearm without FOID card, and possession of firearm ammunition without FOID card.

Marks was transported to Lee County in lieu of bond.