× Davenport woman arrested for theft of funds from School Nutrition Assoc. of Iowa

DAVENPORT — A Davenport woman has been arrested and charged with First Degree Theft.

Norma Jean Adams, also known as Norma Lamantia in previous coverage, was arrested as the result of a state audit and investigation by Davenport PD in regards to the theft of over $150,000 from the School Nutrition Association of Iowa.

Adams was booked into the Scott County Jail on Wednesday morning, June 28, but was later released after posting a cash bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on July 20 at 11 a.m.