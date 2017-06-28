× Arrest made in case of burning body on Davenport sidewalk

DAVENPORT — Police have arrested a Davenport man and charged him with 1st degree murder in the death of Brandon Brooks, the man whose body was found burning on a sidewalk in front of a home on W. Denison Ave. in May.

Tremayne L. Thomas, 42, was arrested Wednesday, June 28 by Davenport Police. He is being held in the Scott County Jail.

According to a police affidavit, during a search of Thomas’s apartment on June 2, officers gathered blood evidence connecting him to Brooks’ death. More blood evidence was recovered from two of Thomas’s vehicles as well. The evidence was turned over to the Iowa Department of Public Safety crime lab where it was reviewed and identified as being a match to Brooks.

Brooks, 35, lived in Rock Island.