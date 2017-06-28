Watch: Anti-war protesters stuck in cement block major road in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Anti-war protesters have encased their arms in concrete, blocking the road in front of the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines.

Law enforcement was called to McKinley Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday about protesters blocking the road. When they arrived they found some of the protesters had joined themselves together and encased their arms in containers of quick-drying cement.

Three men and one woman were blocking the road. Other protesters on the side of the road used signs to try to get their anti-war and anti-drone message across.

The Des Moines Fire Department was called in to safely cut away the cement using specialized tools. Brian O’Keefe said the department is making sure the protesters are kept safe during the process, by using eye cover and mouth cover. He said the protestors have been cooperating.

Sgt. Paul Parizek said once the protesters are freed they will be arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for blocking the road.