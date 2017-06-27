Wild weather possible for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a sun-filled, gorgeous day today, get ready for a return to stormy weather.

A moderately strong area of low pressure will work out of the Dakotas into the upper Great Lakes on Wednesday, with a trailing cold front that could be strong enough to produce strong storms. Up first will be a return of moisture levels from the Gulf of Mexico tonight. That will keep temperatures from falling down to the record-tying temp of 46 degrees from this morning. Instead, we'll drop to 58 (which is still pretty nice). A few thunderstorms will roll across Iowa during the late-night hours, possibly reaching the Mississippi River by daybreak. A few of these could produce some gusty wind, but the overall trend will probably be in a weakening phase.

Wherever these storms die out, they'll leave leftover boundaries which could ignite new storms as we head into Wednesday afternoon. A few of these storms could produce hail. Another, possibly more powerful cluster of storms is then likely for the dinnertime which (if strong enough) could produce large hail, damaging wind, and even an isolated tornado.

We'll monitor the progress of this system and give you more specifics tonight on WQAD News 8.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen