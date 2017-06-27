× Tuesday on GMQC: Weird Shaped Cheetos, Babe Ruth’s Ring, and the Difficulty of Predicting the Weather

MOLINE- We’re pulling through on Tuesday, June 27, and a couple of stories have caught our eye on Good Morning Quad Cities.

First off, Cheetos is offering a huge cash prize for weird-looking ones. In order to fill a new Cheetos’ museum, the company wants the public to send them exceptionally and oddly shaped Cheetos. The story made Eric hungry, so he started eating his cereal. By the way, have you tried it? It’s pretty good.

Charlie Sheen has announced he’s selling his Babe Ruth 1927 World Series ring. Sheen bought Babe Ruth’s ring in the early 1990’s. He says he doesn’t remember how much he paid for it and says since then, he’s been keeping it at his home. Bids for the ring and a sale letter have already reached $1 million. The ring is expected to go for much more before the auction ends Friday, June 30.

Finally, everybody is looking ahead to the 4th of July, and Eric has come out with his first forecast for Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4. He has rain in the forecast for Monday, but that is subject to change. As he notes in his video below, it is very hard to predict the weather a week out. Viewers…keep that in mind.