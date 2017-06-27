× Thunderstorms chances before the weekend arrives

A nice recovery in temperatures today as the strong, late June sun of climbed the mercury from the 40s this morning to the mid & upper 70s this afternoon.

We won’t be nearly as chilly tonight as we slowly return a southerly breeze overnight. Keep the windows cracked if you like as lows will dip in the upper 50s.

Those same southerly winds will be a bit gusty on Wednesday as a system blows in from the west. This could bring a renegade shower or thunderstorm tomorrow morning. The better chances are still expected later in the day, when some of these storms could become severe. Right now, we’re in a Level 2 risk with damaging wind, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s.

Those storms will end that night leading to a fairly quiet Thursday before another risk of strong storms return that night into Friday morning.

Drier skies will then take over for the weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

