Residents looking to bring community together after multiple shootings in Burlington

BURLINGTON - Multiple shootings took place with hours of each other in Burlington over the weekend that has residents concerned.

"It`s a little unnerving, you know, you just never know what to expect anymore," said Andrea Horton, resident.

The first shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, in a parking lot at the corner of Harrison Street and Madison Avenue. Police said 37 year old Kenneth Armstrong was shot multiple times, he was transported to the hospital in Iowa City. Investigators believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.

"The shooting that just happened on Harrison that's only 2.5 blocks away from my brother and his little girl and his wife and it`s terrifying," said Amanda Twillie, resident.

Just hours later the second shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 25 at a bar called The Crazy Coyote. Officers said 41-year-old Lenny Nickason was involved in a physical fight with the gunman before he was shot.

"Everybody`s carrying a gun anymore, once you get in a fight the next thing you know, a gun comes out," said Perry Ream, resident.

Police said both victims remain in stable condition and the investigations are on-going.

The violence has made Horton and Twillie want to bring the community together with an event called Peace in the Park that will be held at Crapo Park on July 7th.

"I`m hoping that everyone can come together and stop trying to divide our city, our country there`s such a division against every body," said Twillie.