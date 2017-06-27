Portions of Jo Daviess County may be without 9-1-1 service due to phone outage
GALENA — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a telephone network outage may be disrupting 9-1-1 emergency services in portions of the county.
The release states the outage could prevent some calls from reaching the 9-1-1 center in Galena.
If you are in the area and need emergency services, you should contact the sheriff’s office at (815) 777-2141 or your local police or fire department.
The following phone exchanges are most likely to be impacted by the outage:
- Apple Canyon Lake
- Massbach
- Stockton
- Warrent
The release did not say how long the outage is expected to last.
