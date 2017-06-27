× Portions of Jo Daviess County may be without 9-1-1 service due to phone outage

GALENA — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a telephone network outage may be disrupting 9-1-1 emergency services in portions of the county.

The release states the outage could prevent some calls from reaching the 9-1-1 center in Galena.

If you are in the area and need emergency services, you should contact the sheriff’s office at (815) 777-2141 or your local police or fire department.

The following phone exchanges are most likely to be impacted by the outage:

Apple Canyon Lake

Massbach

Stockton

Warrent

The release did not say how long the outage is expected to last.