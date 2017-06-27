NEWS 8 TRIO Sandwiches for summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on "News 8 at 6:30" for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.

Denise and Johnnie don't want you to take a long hike with a smashed sandwich. Here's three great ideas to satisfy your hunger without so much bread.

Stick with the basics, only different! What can't be made better with Nutella? You loved it as a kid so why not?

Join News 8's Denise Hnytka and Johnnie Jindrich every night for your top news, weather, health, and lifestyle ideas on "News 8 at 6:30".