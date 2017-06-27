IN THE KITCHEN with Greatest Grains: Delicious (and Healthy!) Pulled BBQ Turkey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - Do you know the dangers of refined sugars, plus what food and condiments often contain them?

On Tuesday, June 27th, Greatest Grains appeared on WQAD News 8 at 11am to show you how to avoid refined sugars by making your barbecue sauce at home, as well as some turkey tenders in the crock pot and Sriracha Lime Dressing.

Healthy Homemade "Balsamic Maple BBQ Sauce"

1 cup red onion – diced

2 cups strained tomatoes

¼ cup tomato paste

3/4 cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup all-natural maple syrup

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

Pinch of cayenne pepper

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

1. Place onions in medium saucepan with olive oil. Caramelize onions on medium high heat, about 5-10 min.

2. Bring the heat down to low and add-in the strained tomatoes, tomato paste, maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, and spices. Cook over low heat for 25-30 min for the flavours to marry. Stir and scrape the bottom of the pot regularly to avoid burning.

3. Transfer the BBQ sauce to blender and process until smooth. Store in a clip-top or mason jar and let come to room temperature before refrigerating for up to one week.

Pulled BBQ Turkey w/Thai Slaw

3lbs turkey breast tenderloins

1 whole red onion, diced

1 cup BALSAMIC MAPLE BBQ SAUCE

1/3 cup apple juice

1/3 cup orange juice

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1.5 tablespoon bbq spice rub

2 teaspoon applewood smoked salt

1. Place onions and olive oil in crock pot and place the turkey tenderloins on top of onions.

2. Combine the remaining ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

3. Pour over turkey and cook on low for 6-8 hours, depending on the crock pot you have.

4. After done cooking start pulling apart turkey tenders with two forks, reserving some of the cooking liquid to add to meat as desired.

Thai Veggie Slaw w/ Sriracha Lime Dressing

Salad:

1 zucchini, small slices or julienned

1 summer squash, small slices or julienned

2 peeled carrots or sweet potatoes small slices or julienned

4 cup purple cabbage, shredded

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup red bell pepper, thin slices

1 cup fresh basil, chopped

1 handful cilantro, chopped

1 cup green onions, chopped

2-3 teaspoons applewood smoked salt

Dressing:

3 tablespoons tahini

3 tablespoons peanut butter

1 tablespoon tamari

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon sriracha

1 tablespoon bbq spice rub blend

thin with water as needed

1. To make dressing, place all ingredients in a bowl and begin to whisk.

2. Wash vegetables. Prepare raw vegetables as noted, no cooking needed.

3. When it is time to eat pour dressing over your veggie mix and toss to lightly coat. Enjoy as a light lunch or as a heartier main course.

ASSEMBLY: We built a delicious sandwich on 2 slices of Greatest Grains’ Flaxseed-Rye sourdough bread, handcrafted in our house bakery everyday. This sandwich stacks up with our surprisingly simple ‘Balsamic-Maple BBQ Pulled Turkey’ topped with our crunchy ‘Sriracha-Lime Thai Veggie Slaw’

Greatest Grains also has an important event coming up. On Saturday, July 29th, Certified Natural Health Consultant - Cathy Murphy - is hosting a health class where you can learn about healthy lifestyle changes to prevent depression, anxiety, forgetfulness, confusion, and lack of focus.

The class takes place from 1-3pm. To learn more or to sign up, click here.