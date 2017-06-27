Foundations step up for Davenport’s CASI after United Way defunding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -

The Center for Active Seniors knows a lot about helping older residents. Now, two local foundations are helping it to maintain programs after United Way defunded the longtime agency.

The Doris and Victor Day Foundation and Community Foundation of the Great River Bend are donating $25,000 after CASI lost $60,000 in United Way funding.

"It's wonderful to know such strong philanthropic organizations in our community that understand what the needs are in the community," said CASI's President and CEO Laura Kopp, on Tuesday, June 27.

A dozen key agencies like CASI, Friendly House, American Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Boys and Girls Club and CADS are being cut off from United Way funding for at least three years.

Under its new directive, United Way will instead provide nearly $500,000 to public school districts in Illinois and Iowa.

"It translates into staffing cuts, which translate into cuts to services to older adults, which can be devastating," Kopp continued.

Even with foundations stepping up, CASI still needs to raise at least $35,000. It's a shortfall that threatens programs and services.

Jane's Place Adult Day Services is a valuable resource for Quad City families. It provides safe and comfortable programs for seniors.

But with United Way funding cut off for at least three years, it places these programs and more in peril.

"We will have a long term impact to our community by defunding these programs, these vital programs," Kopp concluded.