× Davenport teacher charged with federal child porn counts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport elementary school teacher has been charged with possession and receipt of child pornography.

The Quad-City Times reports (http://bit.ly/2sXy4kE ) that a federal complaint against 43-year-old Michael Loren Ross was unsealed Monday, when he made his first court appearance in Davenport.

Ross faces up to 40 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Prosecutors say Ross told officers who searched his home last week that he had child pornography and that he had both received and distributed it.

Davenport Community School District spokeswoman Dawn Saul said Monday that Ross has been placed on administrative leave. Ross was hired in August 2013 and had worked at Buchanan and Wilson elementary schools.

Ross is being held in federal marshals’ custody until his next hearing and could not be reached for comment.