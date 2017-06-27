× Animals taken from home of woman who operated on dog

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police say 20 animals were seized from the home of an Ames woman accused of trying to perform surgery a puppy in her living room, which resulted in the dog’s death.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2sXS06E ) that following a search Friday of 26-year-old McMenanim’s home, officials seized three dogs, two cats, six guinea pigs, five rabbits, two salamanders and two geckos.

Officials say the animals’ cages and aquariums were covered in feces and urine. All the animals were taken to a local animal shelter for care.

McMenanim was charged last week with animal neglect causing death after using a paring knife and tongs to try to remove a blockage from the dog’s abdomen herself. Officials say the dog died within seconds of the surgery.