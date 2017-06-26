× This is the final night of near record lows

A few showers and storms are passing through this Monday evening, but they won’t be sticking around after the sunset. In fact, high pressure sliding through tonight will clear out the sky completely. Near record lows are likely again with that clear sky and calm wind. Virtually everyone will fall into the 40s and 50s. The record low for the Quad Cities is 46.

A chilly start to Tuesday will be giving way to a perfect afternoon! The sunshine will be in full force, and it’s going to be a touch warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The cooler weather ends on Wednesday as a warm front passes through the Quad Cities. Along with temperatures back in the low 80s, we’ll see the humidity increase. With this front passing by, it’s going to bring a large batch of showers and storms that afternoon. It’s possible we could see some strong to severe storms, so get ready for heavy rain and gusty winds.

More showers and storms are likely on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham