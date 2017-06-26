The Nahant Marsh Education Center receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $480 for the May Three Degree Guarantee to the Nahant Marsh Education Center.

Accepting the check were Brian Ritter, Amy Loving, and Sonny the snake from the Nahant Marsh Education Center.

Nahant Marsh Education Center’s mission is to protect, enhance and restore the Marsh through education, research and conservation. Nahant Marsh is the largest urban wetland on the upper Mississippi River. The center provides environmental education for K-12, college and the general public.

If you would like to learn more about the Nahant Marsh Education Center, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.