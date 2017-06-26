× Shooting in Burlington leaves one injured

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington Police Officers and the Burlington Fire Department responded to reports of a victim with a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Mason Road in Burlington early this morning, June 26.

The victim was transported to Great River Medical Center before later being taken to the University of Iowa Hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

There is no foul play suspected at this time but this is an on-going investigation.