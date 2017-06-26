Road work to force partial closure of Middle Road in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF — A stretch of Middle Road north of 53rd Avenue will be closed for much of July for a road resurfacing project.

Work will begin on July 5 and will force the road to be closed between 53rd Avenue and Hopewell Avenue. Work includes a new asphalt road surface, full-depth patching of concrete, widening the road and new pavement markings. Bettendorf officials say the road is expected to be closed until the end of the month.

North-bound traffic will be maintained with reduced speed in the construction area, but south-bound traffic will be detoured west along Hopewell Avenue to Devils Glen Road.