Picnic on the River Celebrates 100 Years of the Red Cross in the QCA

ROCK ISLAND - The American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois is 100 years old.

To celebrate its centennial, the 22nd Annual Picnic on the River was held on Friday, June 23rd at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.

Guests enjoyed food from local chefs, live music from Tim Stop, as well as live and silent auctions... all to raise money for the services the Red Cross provides in our communities and to our military members:

"In 1917, when our chapter was first established, it was all around supporting war efforts around the globe," explained Amber Wood, Executive Director of the American Red Cross. "Still today, we have a special part of this evening where we honor our military members and the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces through our Fund a Cause Program."

