JDC officials announce the return of big-time players Bubba Watson and Davis Love III

SILVIS, Illinois — Tournament officials announced Monday that Major champions Bubba Watson and World Golf Hall-of-Fame member Davis Love III have committed to play in this year’s John Deere Classic.

“The John Deere Classic is excited to announce that Bubba Watson and Davis Love III – two of the game’s best known stars – will be competing in this year’s tournament against some of the top players in the game,” said John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson, “we know our fans are going to be thrilled to get an opportunity to see them play again at Deere Run.”

Love is the winner of 21 PGA Tour events, including the 1997 PGA championship, and has played on six Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams each.

Love has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame and is scheduled to be inducted in September.

Watson is the winner of nine PGA Tour events, including the 2012 and 2014 Masters.

Watson has had three top-10 finishes in 13 events with the most recent coming at the Memorial where he finished T-6.

Love has played in the John Deere Classic seven times, making the cut six of those times, his best finish coming in 2011 at T-12.

Watson has played in the John Deere Classic four times, his best finish coming in 2006 at T-17.

Players have until 5 p.m. the Friday prior to the tournament (July 7) to commit.

Tickets for the John Deere Classic are available at www.johndeereclassic.com or by calling (309) 762-4653.