Hundreds of People in the QC Help “Fill the Truck” for Survivors of Domestic Violence

Thanks to YOUR generosity, 13 pick-up trucks were filled with supplies and items for survivors of domestic violence over the weekend.

On Saturday, June 24th, volunteers - including News 8's Jesyka Dereta and Angie Sharp - stood outside of more than a dozen HyVees across the area and collected donations from shoppers for Family Resources' annual "Fill the Truck" event, sponsored - in part - by WQAD News 8.

Organizers say it's a community-wide event that aims to help as many people as possible:

"Every little donation helps a ton in being able to meet those needs... helping them start fresh and a new beginning," said Amanda Carter from Family Resources.

Last year, Family Resources served more than 10,000 survivors of sexual and domestic abuse. If you would like to donate, click here.