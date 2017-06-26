× How to party with Bachelor Ben Higgins during his visit to the Quad Cities in July

Season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins will be visiting the Quad Cities in July during John Deere Classic week.

He will be spending time on Tuesday, July 11 at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley Golf Invitational. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization. Tickets for the golf portion are sold out, but you can meet Ben during the event’s “After Party” at Short Hills Country Club. The “After Party” for guests 21 and older will include dinner, drinks, silent auction, and live entertainment. This year’s special guest is country music star Cole Swindell. Eric Dodd and the Dirt Road Rockers will also perform. Tickets: $100 per person. Click here for information on how to get tickets.

You can also win the chance to be Ben’s caddy at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am. He is golfing on Wednesday, July 12 at TPC at Deere Run. The auction is going on live, right now through July 6th. Click here to make your bid! The winner and a guest can walk with Ben inside the ropes at the ProAm. The prize also includes a two-night hotel stay and two tickets to the private John Deere Classic Charity concert at the Waterfront Convention Center that evening.