Here’s where Republican senators stand on the health care bill

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Senate Republicans rolled out their health care plan Thursday, and within hours the bill was already on shaky ground.

Republicans can only afford to lose two of their 52 senators for the bill to pass.

As of Friday, most Republicans are still reviewing the text, but here is what many have said so far:

Opposes in current form but open to negotiations: 5

Sen. Dean Heller (Nevada) -- Heller said that the Senate Republican health care bill "is not the answer. It's simply not the answer. And I'm announcing today that in this form, I simply will not support it. (Comments made at a news conference 6/23)

Sen. Rand Paul (Kentucky) -- "The current bill does not repeal Obamacare. It does not keep our promises to the American people. I will oppose it coming to the floor in its current form, but I remain open to negotiations." (Paper statement on 6/22)

Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) -- "The current draft does not solve the problem, but I've been working to an agreement. People are unhappy with premiums because it has caused premiums to skyrocket. The current draft made this morning doesn't do what we need to fix that problem." (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) and Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) -- "Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor. There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current health care system, but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their health care costs." (Joint paper statement on 6/22)

Lee and Johnson are both asking for states to have more flexibility in designing their own health care systems. While they came out against the current version of the bill Thursday, a Lee statement Friday night and a Johnson op-ed published Monday morning had more specific requests.

Still reviewing but has concerns: 3

Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) -- "Senator Collins will carefully review the text of the Senate health care bill this week and into the weekend. She has a number of concerns and will be particularly interested in examining the forthcoming CBO analysis on the impact on insurance coverage, the effect on insurance premiums, and the changes in the Medicaid program." (Paper statement on 6/22)

"It makes no sense to single out Planned Parenthood from all the Medicaid providers...there's already a ban against using federal funds for abortion so there's absolutely no need for that." (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio) -- "There are some promising changes to reduce premiums in the individual insurance market, but I continue to have real concerns about the Medicaid policies in this bill, especially those that impact drug treatment at a time when Ohio is facing an opioid epidemic. I look forward to examining this new proposal carefully and reviewing the analysis by the Congressional Budget Office when it is available. If the final legislation is good for Ohio, I will support it. If not, I will oppose it. As this process moves forward, I will continue to work to protect Ohio's interests and ensure that our health care system works better for all Ohioans." (Paper statement on 6/22)

Sen. Mike Rounds (South Dakota) -- Rounds said there were some "good parts" to the bill but there needs to be more work done on group markets. (To reporters on 6/22)

Still reviewing but had specific demands: 4

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) -- "I'm going to look at it first. That's really what I gotta do." (To CNN on 6/22)

Sen. Cory Gardner (Colorado) -- Told reporters "we need to learn more and get the information and numbers behind it....That's not a no. It's not a yes. We have to look at the numbers." (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Bill Cassidy (Louisiana) -- "I have not finished reviewing" the bill. (Interview on CNN's "New Day" on 6/23)

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia) -- "Over the course of the next several days, I will review the draft legislation released this morning, using several factors to evaluate whether it provides access to affordable health care for West Virginians, including those on the Medicaid expansion and those struggling with drug addiction." (Statement on 6/22)

Still reviewing: 24

Sen. Dan Sullivan (Alaska) -- "In the coming days, I will read every word of the Better Care Reconciliation Act closely to see if Alaska-specific issues are addressed." (Statement on Twitter on 6/22)

Sen. John Boozman (Arkansas) -- His spokesman told CNN on 6/23 that he's "still reviewing the working draft."

Sen. Tom Cotton (Arkansas) -- His office also told the Times Record on 6/22 that he's reviewing the bill.

Sen. Jeff Flake (Arizona) -- A spokesman told CNN on 6/23 he is "genuinely undecided."

Sen. John McCain (Arizona) -- McCain told reporters he generally praised the bill, and said it was better than Obamacare in "100 ways." He said he still needed more time to study bill before deciding if he'd support it, and in particular wanted feedback from the Arizona governor on Medicaid provisions. He said he wasn't happy with this process but thought one week was enough time to review the bill for a vote. (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Marco Rubio (Florida) -- "Senator Rubio will decide how to vote on health care on the basis of how it impacts Florida. He has already spoken to Governor Scott, Senate President Negron and Speaker Corcoran about the first draft of this proposal...He will continue to reach out for input and suggested changes from Florida providers, insurers and patient advocate groups." (Paper statement on 6/22)

Sen. Johnny Isakson (Georgia) -- His spokeswoman told CNN on 6/23 he was "still reviewing."

Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) -- "The Senate discussion draft is available for everyone to review. I'm studying it. I'm looking at the ways it would help Iowans affected by Obamacare's failures." (Statement on 6/22)

Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa) -- "I will be closely examining the bill to see how it will affect insurance availability and affordability in 2018 and beyond." (Statement on 6/22)

Sen. James Risch (Idaho) -- His office told the Idaho Statesman on 6/22 it was too early to comment.

Sen. Mike Crapo (Idaho) -- "I will be reviewing the details of the bill closely while the Senate awaits an analysis from the Congressional Budget Office. Today's proposal however is a promising step toward maintaining affordable care." (Statement on 6/22)

Sen. Todd Young (Indiana) -- "I am reviewing the discussion draft and speaking with folks at home" (Statement on Twitter on 6/22)

Sen. Jerry Moran (Kansas) -- "I will fully review this legislation and am awaiting the Congressional Budget Office score to gain a complete understanding of the impacts and consequences this bill would have on hardworking Kansans. If this bill isn't good for Kansas, it isn't good for me." (Statement on 6/22)

Sen. John Kennedy (Louisiana) -- "I think it's a good start, but I want to read it. I'll spend a lot of time on it this weekend." (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Thad Cochran (Mississippi) -- His spokesman told CNN on 6/23 he was still reviewing the bill.

Sen. Steve Daines (Montana) -- "I'm glad to see the draft text of the bill made public for everyone to see. I look forward to hearing directly from Montanans on this legislation" (Statement on 6/22)

Sen. Ben Sasse (Nebraska) -- A spokesman told CNN on 6/23 that the senator "is digging into the text of the discussion draft and we will politely decline to comment further at this time."

Sen. Thom Tillis (North Carolina) -- "As I've said repeatedly, any replacement plan must be a net improvement over Obamacare, and I look forward to carefully reviewing the draft legislation over the next several days." (Paper statement on 6/22)

Sen. John Hoeven (North Dakota) -- "We will review this legislation to determine whether it meets this standard and we also want to see a CBO score on the bill." (Statement on 6/22)

Sen. James Inhofe (Oklahoma) -- "I am continuing to review the details of the bill text released today and look forward to working with my colleagues in the coming days to address the crisis of Obamacare." (Statement on 6/22)

Sen. James Lankford (Oklahoma) -- "Put me down as a solid undecided." (CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" on 6/22)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) -- "I came away more positive than I thought I'd be. ... This is a proposal from the leadership that is expected to change. This bill is not take it or leave it. It is a starting point where we can look at the bill from our state perspectives." (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Bob Corker (Tennessee) -- The Senate Foreign Relations Chairman said he's not "happy or unhappy" about the bill and that he's going to take time to read it. (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. Lamar Alexander (Tennessee) -- "I'm going to continue to review this draft. I'm going to see what it costs when the Congressional Budget Office gives its report. Then, I'm going to stay focused on it next week as the bill goes to the Senate floor -- where it will be subject to virtually unlimited amendments -- and my focus will be on how it affects Tennesseans." (Statement on 6/22)

Appears supportive, leaning toward yes: 15

Sen. Richard Shelby (Alabama) -- "I'm going to support this bill. I want to see all the details." (Interview with Bloomberg on 6/22)

Sen. Luther Strange (Alabama) -- "I am encouraged by key provisions in the Senate bill" (Interview on Fox Business on 6/22)

Sen. David Perdue (Georgia) -- "After reviewing the initial working draft, I believe it includes many substantial fixes to our broken health care system...Obviously, this will not be the final bill, but I'm hopeful that we can resolve the remaining disagreements and deliver a consensus bill that is a vast improvement over Obamacare." (Statement on 6/23)

Sen. Pat Roberts (Kansas) -- "This bill is the best path to immediate relief for patients in 2018. This bill is the best possible bill under very difficult circumstances." (Statement on 6/22)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) -- "I'm pleased that we were able to arrive at a draft that incorporates input from so many different Members, who represent so many different constituents, who are facing so many different challenges." (Statement on 6/22)

Sen. Roy Blunt (Missouri) -- "American families need a more reliable and affordable health care system, and this bill takes important steps in that direction." (Statement on 6/22)

Sen. Roger Wicker (Mississippi) -- "In almost every regard, this draft legislation represents another step to move us away from the unworkable aspects of Obamacare and toward a smaller government approach. If enacted, Americans would be far better off than they are under the failing Obamacare status quo." (Statement on 6/22)

Sen. Richard Burr (North Carolina) -- "This draft legislation outlines a number of initiatives that are good for North Carolina. While not perfect, the bill does provide the funding we need to support our most vulnerable North Carolinians." (Statement on 6/22)

Sen. Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania) -- "Senator Toomey leans towards supporting the legislation but he will thoroughly examine the bill before making a final decision." (Statement from spokesperson on 6/23)

Sen. Tim Scott (South Carolina) -- "I'm close to yes." (To reporters on 6/22)

Sen. John Thune (South Dakota) -- "The health care discussion draft released today is a big step toward delivering patient-centered, affordable health care for all Americans." (Statement on Twitter on 6/22)

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (Texas) -- "The time to close the book on Obamacare is now. Our plan will help deliver access to better care at a price the American people can actually afford." (Statement on 6/22)

Sen. Orrin Hatch (Utah) -- "While this discussion draft will help move the effort forward, I will continue to review this proposal and work with my colleagues to provide better care for all Americans." (Paper statement on 6/22)

Sen. John Barrasso (Wyoming) -- "The bill is not perfect, and because of budget rules it doesn't include every prescription I would have liked. What I do know is that our path is a vast improvement over Obamacare and will finally start to build a health care system that works for many more Americans." (Statement on 6/22)

Sen. Mike Enzi (Wyoming) -- "After months of hard work, Senate Republicans are proposing solutions to address the challenges to health care created by Obamacare that are affecting millions of hardworking families." (Statement on 6/22)