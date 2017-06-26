× GMQC Today: Coffee is Hot, Angie is Old, Jon Loves LeBron

If you didn’t watch Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, June 26th, this is what you missed:

First, HAPPY MONDAY! What a gorgeous sunrise captured on our Davenport Eagle Eye. We hope you had a wonderful weekend and enjoyed the cooler, spring-like temperatures!

It was an awesome weekend, thanks – MOSTLY – to our incredible viewers. On Saturday morning, News 8’s Jesyka Dereta and I helped “Fill the Truck” for Family Resources at the HyVee off 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road and we were blown away by the generosity of all of you. Thank you for making it such a successful event! With your help, Family Resources was able to fill 13 pick-up trucks at HyVees across the area with items needed to help survivors of domestic abuse:

It doesn’t stop there. On Saturday night, I went to the Quad Cities River Bandits game and a WONDERFUL viewer gave me one of the bobbleheads they were giving away (I was late in getting one because I was too focused on getting Philly Cheese Steak Nachos – Can you blame me?), so we gave him a shout-out on the big show today:

Thank you, thank you, thank you!

IN OTHER NEWS, we’ve been a team for EXACTLY nine months now and we continue to learn more and more interesting things about each other. For instance, Jon loves LeBron:

Eric loves chugging coffee before doing the weather:

And… I am obsessed with Harry Potter:

Lastly, Eric may start to look a little different in the mornings to come. I promise we’ll try to stop this train before it derails:

Have a great week!