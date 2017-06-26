× Free HIV testing offered by The Project of the Quad Cities

MOLINE — In honor of National HIV Testing Day, The Project of the Quad Cities will offer free HIV testing all day on Tuesday, June 27, in hopes of spreading awareness to the cause.

Snacks and drinks will also be provided.

“It is great to be able to be a part of a cause that is so important,” said Marketing Development Coordinator Mike Bennett, “I hope that our event will help bring the attention such a cause deserves.”

Established in 1986, The Project of the Quad Cities is a nonprofit community based organization that provides services to those at risk of contracting, affected by, or living with STI/HIV/AIDS.

Tomorrow’s testing will take place at 1202 4th Ave. in Moline.