Fourth of July celebrations around the Quad Cities

MOLINE — We’re one week away from the start of Independence Day celebrations and WQAD News 8 is here to keep you updated on everything happening in and around the Quad Cities for the holiday.

Red, White and Boom:

Red, White and Boom will host a fireworks display on the Mississippi River on Monday, July 3.

The display, featuring two dueling barges, will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Activities for the whole family will begin at 5 p.m. in both Schwiebert Park and Modern Woodman Park.

Event-goers at Schwiebert park will find inflatables, food vendors, a beer garden sponsored by Bent River Brewery, and live music.

Celebrations at both parks will feature ceremonies highlighting the Rock Island Arsenal and those who are currently serving or have served in our nation’s military.

The Genesis Family Fun viewing area, located in LeClaire Park in Davenport, will also open to the public at 5 p.m.

Red, White and Boom

Bettendorf 4th of July parade and entertainment schedule:

Bettendorf’s celebrations will also kick off on Monday, July 3, with a free concert featuring American Idol winner Kris Allen.

The concert, held in the large grassy area along Spruce Hills Drive, will begin at 7 p.m. with local classic rock band Hap Hazard, followed by Allen taking the stage at 9 p.m.

Food and beverages will be available on location for purchase and coolers will be allowed.

The celebration continues on Tuesday, July 4, with the Bettendorf 4th of July parade, beginning at 10 a.m . at the intersection of 23rd St. and State St.

The 4th of July festival will begin at noon on Spruce Hills drive and will feature crafts, food, amusement rides, and music.

Fireworks will be held at dusk on Tuesday evening in Middle Park.

Due to the various events, Spruce Hills Drive will be closed from 18th St. to Cumberland Square Drive. Access to Cumberland Square businesses will be on Spruce Hills Drive near Azteca and 18th St.

Orion Fireworks Festival:

The Orion Fireworks Festival will be held on Monday, July 3, at dusk.

The festival will include the St. Paul Lutheran Church pork chop dinner, ice cream social, and the Orion Community Band concert, leading up to a lighted parade and fireworks display.

There is a cost associated with the pork chop dinner and ice cream social.

For more information, visit the Orion Fireworks Festival Facebook page.