Elementary school in Muscatine being redeveloped into multi-use space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa - Washington Elementary closed it's doors at the end of the 2016 school year but now it's being developed into multi-use space.

Developer Tom Meeker purchased the building for $275,000 and is looking to make it into apartments and commercial space.

"It's a beautiful school and it's a beautiful building... the tornado would never take this building down," said Meeker.

He said he is going to start redoing the top floor, with six apartments.

"It will be two bedrooms and a bath upstairs then down here they'll be a bedroom and a bath and the kitchen area and the living area," said Meeker.

There will also be a daycare on the first floor, the Muscatine Sportsplex is already getting some use.

"In beginning of February we started having a few softball teams in here and a few golfers," said Luke Meeker, owner Sportsplex.

Meeker said he hopes to have the apartments finished and being able to rent out by Spring of 2018 and estimates the apartments to be around $1,200 to rent.