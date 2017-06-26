× Chadwick man arrested for possession of child pornography

CHADWICK, Illinois — A man was arrested for possession of child pornography after several law enforcement agencies partnered and searched a home.

Jim D. Shaffer, age 67, was arrested after a Snow Street home in Chadwick was searched, according to a statement from the Chadwick Police Department.

The police partnered with the following entities to conduct the search warrant: the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Carroll County State’s Attorney Office, the Rochelle Police Department, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

According to online jail records, Shaffer was held in the Carroll County Jail.