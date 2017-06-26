× Black Hawk College president retiring at end of 2017

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — The president of a community college in western Illinois is planning to retire after nearly 30 years in various positions at the school.

Black Hawk College President Bettie Truitt says she’ll step down at the end of 2017 from the office she’s held since 2014.

Truitt tells The Moline Dispatch that the greatest challenge during her presidency has been dealing with funding issue during the state’s ongoing budget impasse.

Truitt started at Black Hawk in 1989 as a mathematics instructor. She became the dean of instruction and academic support in 2007 and was promoted to vice president for instruction in 2012.

College officials say they are working on a timeline for selecting a new president.