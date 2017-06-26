Baby food recalled over possible bone fragments

VERNON, Calif. — Overhill Farms is recalling more than 50,000 pounds of frozen chicken bites because the products might be contaminated with bone fragments.

The items in question are sold exclusively at Target locations nationwide.

“While the risk is low, the health and wellness of our children and customers is paramount, so we have proactively withdrawn the affected chicken bites from store shelves, and have voluntarily issued a recall in collaboration with USDA,” the company said in a statement on its website.

The following products are included in the recall:

3-ounce boxes of Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Carrot Bites. Best before Feb. 1, 2018; Feb. 9, 2018; and April 26, 2018.

3-ounce boxes of Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Sweet Potato Bites. Best before Feb. 1, 2018 and Feb. 9, 2018.

3-ounce boxes of Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Broccoli Bites. Best before Aug. 30, 2017; Feb. 20, 2018; and April 10, 2018.

30-pound bulk cases of Overhill Farms brand: Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Broccoli Bites Chicken and Vegetable Patty. Case code 320422 and packaging date of Aug. 30, 2016.

30-pound bulk cases ofOverhill Farms brand: Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Carrot Bites Chicken Patties With Carrots And Cauliflower. Case code 320460 and packaging date of Feb. 9, 2017.

30-pound bulk cases of Overhill Farms brand: Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Sweet Potato Bites Chicken Patties With Sweet Potatoes, Quinoa and Peas. Case code 320430 and packaging dates of Feb. 9, 2017, and April 25, 2017.

No adverse reactions to the product have been reported, according to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.