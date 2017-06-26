The Lady Knights sweep Central 17-0 and 12-3 to earn school's 1st ever MAC title.
Assumption claims 1st ever MAC softball title
-
Bettendorf edges Assumption with last minute goal
-
Assumption softball closes in on MAC title with sweep of West
-
Pleasant Valley girls claim MAC track title
-
Ripslinger’s Grand Slam headlines Assumption track 5 peat
-
Assumption girls open MAC play with win
-
-
North Scott bests Assumption in crazy MAC showdown
-
Assumption girls best Pleasant Valley in PK’s
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, 1st Tee Program, FCA -Erika Furbeck
-
Bettendorf boys claim MAC tennis title
-
Lady Spartans hand Bettendorf their 1st MAC loss
-
-
The Score sunday – Assumption Track, Rockridge Softball, FCA Brody Harding
-
Rock Island girls win 4th straight Western Big 6 Title
-
The Score Sunday – Moline SB, Nicholas Baer, Orion Baseball, FCA- Molly Gervase