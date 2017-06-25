× We’ll be flirting with record lows by Monday morning

The unusual summer chill continues! Cloud cover from the afternoon will be clearing out for the most part Sunday night. Once again, a clearing sky and calmer winds will make us a bit chilly. We’ll be falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Monday morning. The current record low for the Quad Cities on June 26th is 48. We may see a few showers and clouds creep in from the northwest just before the sunrise, but many of us will stay dry.

However, scattered showers and a few storms will push through Monday morning and afternoon. The best chance I see will be south of I-80. With less sunshine, highs will only manage to get around 70. The rain won’t be lasting through Monday night, and this will be the coolest night of the week with lows in the upper 40s. High pressure will move in as well.

Full on sunshine returns on Tuesday, and so does some warmth! Temps will get near 80.

Heavy rain is looking pretty likely on Wednesday with a large batch of showers and storms passing by. The rain should prevent our highs from getting above 80.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham