Score Sunday: Future Hawkeyes Logan Lee & Joe Wieskamp

Posted 10:45 pm, June 25, 2017, by

Logan Lee has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.  The Orion standout sits down with Matt Randazzo to explain why Iowa was the perfect fit.
Joe Wieskamp is making a name for himself with his impressive play among the nation's elite basketball talent.  The future Hawkeye talks about his summer and what's next.