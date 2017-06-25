Neighborhood cleanup efforts at Historic Broadway District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- Neighbors and volunteers grabbed trash bags and gloves to keep Rock Island clean.

The group focused on Rock Island's Historic Broadway Neighborhood.

About a dozen people volunteered but Executive Director of Keep Rock Island Beautiful, Paul Hansen says they could always use more volunteers.

Hansen also says keeping the streets clean will keep those from littering.

"By picking it up and keeping it clean...people see a clean spot and they're much less likely to throw their stuff on the ground," says Hansen.

The next volunteer event will be held on Saturday July 1st.