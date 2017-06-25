Dozens turn out to Q-C annual summertime mountain bike event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- The trails of Davenport's Sunderbruch Park were busy with bikers of all ages on June 26th.

The Quad Cities' group 'Friends of Off-Road Cycling' hosted their annual summertime mountain biking event.

The races were held on the park's challenging jubilee trail.

It ranged races for all types of level skills from novice to pro.

Riders faced plenty of man-made technical features like sharp climbs and steep downhills.

It also attracted riders farther away from the Q-C area.

"It's like a party atmosphere, they got the DJ over there they got the music playing...they got all these people over here cheering on everyone. And it doesn't matter what level you are, everyone cheers for everyone, that's what's really cool too," says Brenda Culver, a cyclist from Naperville, Illinois.

For some of the participants its about pushing yourself to the limits while making friends along the way.

"I find this event really great for me to get out...meet lots of people and develop my skills, says Kirschen Seah, cyclist from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.