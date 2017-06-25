× Burlington police investigating shootings that sent two people to the hospital

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police in Burlington, Iowa, are investigating a pair of weekend shootings that sent two men to the hospital.

The first shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, in a parking lot at the corner of Harrison Street and Madison Avenue. Police say a man was shot multiple times, and he was transported to the hospital in Iowa City. Investigators believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.

The second shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 25 at a bar called The Crazy Coyote. Officers say a man was involved in a physical fight with the gunman before he was shot. He was taken to the hospital in West Burlington, and his condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 319-753-6835 or the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8370.

Photos from KBUR.